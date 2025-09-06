Texas Announces Captains for Home Opener Against San Jose State
The Texas Longhorns are set to embrace their 2025 home opener on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. against the San Jose State Spartans.
They look to even out their record after a Week 1 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes and start to build confidence as SEC play draws nearer.
At the helm as captains for today’s matchup are four players with experience competing in and winning games at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Captains vs. San Jose State
Edge rusher Ethan Burke, defensive back Malik Muhammad, running back CJ Baxter and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby have been designated to lead the Longhorns into battle against the Spartans, a task that will require focus and drive throughout the game’s duration.
Burke and Muhammad both serve as leaders among Texas’ defense, with Burke taking on his fourth year with the program and Muhammad on his third. The two helped their defensive unit hold the Buckeyes to just two touchdowns last week, demonstrating their capabilities against tough opponents right away.
However, as many know, their efforts weren’t enough to make up for the lack of offensive production in Week 1.
The Longhorns will need to stabilize their offense against the Spartans across nearly every position. This matchup could prove to be integral to their offense’s growth this season if they use it as an opportunity to play more loosely in front of their home crowd.
Baxter had a solid first game back after missing the 2024 season with a knee injury, which likely helped him secure a spot as a captain for this game. He finished Week 1 with 10 carries for 40 rushing yards and five receptions for 25 receiving yards.
With quarterback Arch Manning still gaining his footing, Baxter and running back Quintrevion Wisner might have to help carry some of his weight.
Goosby and the offensive line will also be crucial to their success, and being matched up against a less talented defensive line could help them establish rhythm as a unit.
This game provides a needed opportunity for a new start, and while last week’s shortcomings can’t be erased, they could be corrected today on the Forty Acres.
Some of Texas’ players will be taking part in their first-ever college game in front of a crowd that’s largely made up of their own supporters, which could make a world of difference if properly capitalized upon against San Jose State.