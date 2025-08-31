Longhorns Country

Texas Edge Rusher Believes Longhorns Can Still Have 'Excellent Run'

The Texas Longhorns endured a tough Week 1 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but they still have several opportunities ahead to prove themselves this season.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ethan Burke (91) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns entered their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday as the No. 1 ranked preseason team and the team to beat in college football.

They left the game with a record of 0-1 and a lot to improve upon before conference play approaches.

That being said, Longhorns edge rusher Ethan Burke believes that this team will use this loss to course correct and prepare for what’s ahead.

Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeye
Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson (12) runs through Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ethan Burke on the loss

“I'm excited for Monday and Tuesday to get back because this isn't the end of our journey at all,” Burke said in the wake of the defeat, according to Inside Texas. “We have so much more football to play, and I think it'll be an excellent run."

With 11 games ahead during the regular season, Burke is correct in that the Longhorns have time to establish a rhythm as a team. However, with a loss already blemishing their record, they have less room for error to work with moving forward. 

They will face tough SEC opponents like Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M this season, meaning that they will have to bring their best to every battle. 

Fortunately, Saturday’s matchup indicated that Burke and the rest of the defensive unit are up to the challenge. 

With a few obvious exceptions, Texas’ defensive unit performed strongly against the Buckeyes. They held Ohio State to two scores throughout the game’s entirety, and quarterback Julian Saying completed 13 of 20 passes for just 126 yards. The defense also limited star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to 43 receiving yards.

Despite only sacrificing 14 points to one of college football’s strongest teams, Burke still identified areas for him and his teammates to improve.

"We had zero [turnovers] today,” he said. “It's our goal to get at least three. We didn't execute today. Ultimately, we still gave up points. It wasn't perfect.”

Perfection is the goal for this unit, but they need support from the offense as well. The Longhorns fell short in this capacity against the Buckeyes, converting in the end zone just once throughout all four quarters and getting stopped in the red zone in crucial moments. 

Quarterback Arch Manning seemed to be battling nerves, and the offense had a difficult time settling into a flow.

With a series of home games ahead and a new chip on their shoulders, it will be interesting to see how the Longhorns repair the flaws identified in yesterday’s loss. 

