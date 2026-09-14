Texas Answered Three Major Questions Against Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns finally overcame their Ohio State hump on Saturday night.

By no means was it the prettiest game of football in Steve Sarkisian’s time as head coach, and it was anything but perfect.

Regardless, the Longhorns won the biggest game on their schedule — something Texas has struggled to do when the stakes have been at their absolute highest. In doing so, they answered key questions that should give them hope as they look to defend their spot on the mountaintop.

The Longhorns Have a Run Game to Rely On

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering this season, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Texas offense was whether its revamped backfield could give Steve Sarkisian something he rarely had a season ago — a run game he could genuinely trust.

Two games into the season, it appears Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown have answered that question.

The Longhorns ran the ball 41 times compared to their 37 pass attempts, despite playing most of the game from behind.

That commitment became even more important during the comeback. Rather than abandon the run game and rely entirely on Arch Manning’s arm, Sarkisian continued to trust in his backfield as it methodically worked its way back into the game.

Sarkisian's offense works best when defenses have to respect everything he can throw at them. Last season, Texas too often lacked the consistent rushing game to provide that dilemma.

If the Longhorns can sustain what they showed against Ohio State, that limitation may be long gone.

The Left Guard Battle Is Over

After a nearly even split at left guard between Laurence Seymore and Dylan Sikorski against Texas State, it appears the Longhorns have found their starter.

Sikorski played 100% of the snaps for Texas at the position against Ohio State. Perhaps more importantly, he made the most of his opportunity.

Sikorski had the highest PFF pass-blocking grade on the team at 89.5, holding his own against one of the best defensive fronts the Longhorns will see all season.

What makes his performance so encouraging is that Texas didn't ease Sikorski into an expanded role against an overmatched opponent. Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood trusted him for an entire game against the then-No. 1 team in the country.

If there were any questions about who had the upper hand at left guard entering Saturday, Sikorski certainly answered them.

Steve Sarkisian Can Win the Big Ones

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For all the questions Sarkisian has received as Longhorns head coach, one has persisted: can he win when the stakes are at their absolute highest?

Saturday night gave him the strongest answer yet.

Sarkisian placed massive bets throughout the second half, and time and time again, they paid off. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will likely receive criticism for his conservative approach in the second half; Sarkisian will get absolutely none.

If there was any one moment that had Longhorns fans holding their breath and tightening their fists, it was the decision for Texas to go for it on fourth-and-nine on its own 42-yard line.

With more than a full quarter of football left, most coaches probably would've punted it. Not Sarkisian.

“No, that’s how losers think,” Sarkisian said. “Winners win, baby. You got to go for it … They didn’t hire me to keep it close; they hired me to win.”

It’s a mentality Sarkisian carried throughout the second half, refusing to coach scared even as one wrong decision could’ve effectively ended the game.

For years, Sarkisian has faced questions about whether he can get Texas over the hump when the stakes are highest. On Saturday, with his back against the wall against the No. 1 team in the country, he bet on his team — and won.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.