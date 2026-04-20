Texas Longhorns Recruiting Intel After Critical Fan Day Weekend

The Texas Longhorns have put a bow on their spring schedule after their de facto spring game during fan day over the weekend, getting an early glimpse into what their roster can look like ahead of a critical 2026 season.

The weekend wasn't just significant for identifying the moving parts of their roster, but also for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff to be hosting some of their top recruiting targets on the trail as they continue to build for future seasons.

Texas Longhorns On SI caught up with a few of the targets to learn more about their visits and where the Longhorns stand in their recruiting efforts.

Welcoming a Commit Back Home

Texas Longhorns Commit JT Geraci with head coach Steve Sarkisian | JT Geraci (@jt_geraci) on X

JT Geraci is already a Longhorns commit for the 2027 cycle, but that doesn't mean he can't visit during the spring to get a closer look to his future home, which the No. 7 tight end in the country did this past weekend.

"It was great being back on campus and spending time with some of the other commits," Geraci told Texas Longhorns On SI of his return to the Forty Acres. "I also had a chance to sit down and have a long conversation with Coach Banks about how he sees me fitting into the offense. I was also able to find out the requirements to apply to the business school. It was amazing seeing the fans supporting the team!"

While not on campus yet, Geraci is already looking to make an impact for the Longhorns as he works to help them land the No.2 tight end in the country, Brock Williams, to pair alongside him. He didn't go into details about how, but he's working to boost the recruiting class already.

Longhorns 2027 Target Makes OT7 Waves and Gives Recruiting Update

Alvin Mosley with Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian and assistant coaches Mark Orphey and Chris Jackson | Alvin Mosley (@AlvinMosley_3) on X

The OT7 event was this weekend, putting on display some of the top skills players in the country, and perhaps no one stood out more than four-star receiver Alvin Mosley, who is a target for the Longhorns 2027 class. He was a human highlight reel during the event, and RGIII even said on social media he should be a five-star. The top-20 receiver is set for an official visit with the Longhorns on June 12-14.

"Definitely would say Ole Miss, Texas, uh in no order, they are leading in recruitment right now, still have two other schools possibly knocking at the door," Mosley told me about who is leading the charge for him and what is setting the Longhorns apart. "The relationship with the coaches and the fact that I can come in and make a impact based off my production so all in all opportunities"

Longhorns Offer Top Target

Texas Longhorns target Isaiah Taylor | Isaiah Taylor (@IsaiahTaylor00) on X

Sarkisian and his staff are getting an early jump on the No. 13 receiver in the 2028 cycle, Isaiah Taylor, and his brother, Jeremiah. Both projects are to be receivers at the next level, both received offers during their weekend visit with the Longhorns, and they made a sizable impression early on in the cycle.

"The conversation with the coaches went well," Taylor tells me about his visit to Austin that led to him getting an offer from them. "The trip went well had to get up early but ended up being worth it. The facilities were really nice which stood out a lot but also just the atmosphere from the fans."

With official visits just around the corner for the Longhorns, the emphasis on wins on the recruiting trail is heating up, and the Longhorns have placed themselves in favorable positions with many of their top targets still uncommitted.

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