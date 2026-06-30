Texas Lands Major Commitment From In-State DL

The Texas Longhorns are in a lull before firing on all cylinders ahead of the 2026 season, looking to once again handle expectations that are larger than most programs experience, for the season year in a row.

Ahead of the season, though, head coach Steve Sarkisian is already gaining victories on the road before even kicking off. After a slow start on the recruiting trail, the Longhorns are in full swing, stacking elite pieces for the 2027 cycle.

Now it is no different, as the program has landed a commitment from Jason Johnson, one of the most sought-after defensive line prospects in the country, and a big piece of the Longhorns recruiting class for the cycle.

Who is Johnson?

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson is widely viewed as one of the most slept on prospects in the class. He is ranked as the No. 42 defensive line prospect in the class and is a top 60 prospect in the state of Texas. Despite his star rating, though, he is one of the most sought-after prospects in the class, including multiple offers from elite programs around the country.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, he has the size of an edge defender but the strength and bull-rush ability of an interior defender, combining an elite mix of speed and power that makes him difficult to handle in the interior.

Johnson has a lot of projectability in his frame, and has the strength already to go with it. As he continues developing at the next level, he has the chance to turn into a legitimate interior wrecker at the college level.

Where Johnson Will Impact the Longhorns Future

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have been the beneficiaries of elite defensive linemen under the reign of Sarkisian, and that won't change for the upcoming season or beyond. The program has shown a profound ability to develop talent across the front of the defense and will continue to do so.

For Johnson, the defensive front is manned by veterans across it, with talented underclassmen waiting in the wings for their turn on the field. It also doesn't help that, so far, he is the lowest-rated defensive line commit of the class for the Longhorns.

Still, the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Will Muschamp love what Johnson brings to the field, and that was one of the reasons that his class ranking didn't bother them. He will get the time to develop in the program, and could turn into a vital piece of the future.

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