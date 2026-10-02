Texas Defense Has Given Steve Sarkisian Room to Be Patient With His Offense

Through the first four weeks of the season, the Texas Longhorns are undefeated and hold the No. 1 ranking with the best record in college football this season.

That ranking and hot start have been in spite of the continuous struggles from the Longhorns offense, which was expected to be the highlight of the team this year. For head coach Steve Sarkisian, who is also the play-caller, the sluggish start has been frustrating.

However, the Longhorns' defense has been dominant under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, and while the defense has won the program games, it's also giving the offense time to right the ship this season.

Defense is Buying Time

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian prepares to lead his team onto the field to start the college football game against Texas on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns defense has been straight dominant this season in every single game through the first four weeks. From all three levels, Muschamp has all three levels of the defense producing, and producing at a high level as well.

Entering the bye week during week five of the season, the Longhorns defense ranks No. 12 in opponents' points per game (13.3), No. 13 in opponents' yards per game (271.0), and No. 21 in opponents' red zone scoring (72.73 percent).

Perhaps what makes the numbers even more impressive is who the Longhorns have played to compile those stats against. Two of the four opponents have been from the Group of 6, but the other two games were against top-15 opponents, including the former No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

That matters because of the Longhorns' sluggish start on the offensive side of the ball. Despite the 4-0 start and the Longhorns being No. 32 and No. 58 in the country in points per game and yards per game, the overall numbers haven't been too encouraging.

For Sarkisian, who is labeled as an offensive mastermind, the struggles aren't exactly easy to pinpoint either. 61 percent of the total yards accrued this season came against the Group of 6 opponents, and more importantly, 66 percent of the total rushing yards have come from those opponents as well.

It's long been documented how crucial it is for the offense to have a sustainable run game, and while there has been something to be desired from the ground game and the passing attack, the defense is buying the time the offense needs to kick things into gear.

Once Sarkisian and the offense do find their groove, however, and the defense continues its elite pace, the Longhorns will quickly look like the elite team everyone expects from them.

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