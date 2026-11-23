The Texas Longhorns are rolling entering the last week of the season. They have won five straight, including the recent 45-3 blowout victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, and have one of the better resumes in the country.

Already ranked as the No. 5 team in the country, there wasn't much room for the Longhorns to move up. But a loss by the UCLA Bruins, ruining their perfect season, has given the Longhorns an opportunity to raise their rankings even more.

With one more week left in the season, and potentially a conference championship game, it's possible for the Longhorns to get a higher seed, but does that give them an easier path?

Is There an Ideal Ranking?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates with fans and players after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, making the College Football Playoff is all that really matters. Getting in the dance and having the opportunity to win games are what matter. Just look at the Miami Hurricanes last season, after they made an improbable run, despite just barely sneaking into the bracket.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

For the Longhorns, barring a collapse that leaves the committee questioning their ability to be in, should find a way into the playoff, and heading into the last week, they should see a raise to the number next to their name, likely to No. 4, replacing UCLA, and as high as No. 3 if they jump Alabama.

However, jumping into the top four would have massive benefits, as those teams have a well-deserved bye week while the other eight teams meet up in the opening round. That means the Longhorns could have at least three weeks to get a much-needed window to get healthy.

Being the three seed is the ideal spot, putting them in the same bracket as the No. 2 seed and matching them up with the winner of the No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed contest. No team will be classified as "easy," but those seedings will have losses on their schedule, showing they can be exploited if needed.

With teams around the country losing games and the Longhorns finding themselves on a five-game winning streak, there is no question that the Longhorns are one of the best teams in the country currently.

Despite having one more loss than the Bruins, the Longhorns should jump them in the rankings, as they have the No. 5 strength of schedule in the country, compared to UCLA's No. 64 spot. However, all that really matters is that the Longhorns continue winning and playing the way they have as of late.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.