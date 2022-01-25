Texas Kicker Cameron Dicker Accepts Invite to Reese's Senior Bowl

After a historical career on the Forty Acres, 'Dicker the Kicker' will look to impress in front of NFL scouts

As an Austin native, Cameron Dicker has lived the dream as a four-year placekicker for the Texas Longhorns.

During his true freshman season in 2018, he became an instant fan favorite after kicking the game-winning field goal against Oklahoma to secure the 48-45 win for the burnt orange in the Red River Rivalry.

The following season, he hit a 57-yard field goal against Rice and two more game-winning field goals against Kansas and Kansas State.

Now, after declaring for the NFL Draft this past Wednesday, Dicker accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Tuesday morning. He'll have a chance at impressing top NFL scouts when the event takes place in Mobile, AL on Tues., Feb. 1.

Despite there being a rich history of placekickers in Longhorns' history, including Justin Tucker, Phil Dawson, and Hunter Lawrence, Dicker has still managed to etch his name among the program's best.

He finishes his Longhorns career scoring 386 points, which is the most points ever by a Texas kicker and the third-most in program history.

Dicker also ends his Texas career as the leader in field goals made (60) and career attempts (79), while being second all-time in extra points made (206) and attempted (210), and fourth in career field goal accuracy at 75.9 percent.

The Longhorns will certainly miss his powerful and consistent leg this upcoming season but will have a few strong candidates ready to fight for his spot. Bert Auburn, Will Stone, and Gabriel Lozano are all in position to get the starting nod in 2022.

In the meantime, Dicker will prepare for what will be the biggest test in his young and storied career.

