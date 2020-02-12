Texas Football: Wide Receiver Malcolm Epps Moving to Tight End

Texas is moving wide receiver Malcolm Epps to linebacker.

The news came down during head coach Tom Herman's press conference on Tuesday, Herman's first meeting with the press since after the Longhorns' 38-10 victory over Utah in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

The will-be redshirt sophomore has played in 14 career games as a Longhorns. He started seven times last year, catching 20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Epps came to Texas to play tight end but was moved to outside receiver. He played both outside positions at different times this year with starter Collin Johnson out of the lineup.

Marcus Washington, Eagles, Al'Vonte Woodard and Joshua Moore will all look to earn time in the rotation at outside receiver as the Longhorns enter spring camp.

Epps will join Cade Brewer, Jared Wiley, Brayden Liebrock and Reese Leitao at the tight end position. New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich didn't rule out the possibility of playing multiple tight ends in certain situations and rotating guys around in the formation.

"I don't care if it's 11 (one tight end and one running back) personnel, 12 (two tight ends and one running back) personnel, 22 personnel (two tight ends and two running backs), whatever it takes to move the football and that may differ from week to week, depending on who you're playing," Yurcich said.

