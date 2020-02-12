LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Wide Receiver Malcolm Epps Moving to Tight End

Chris Dukes

Texas is moving wide receiver Malcolm Epps to linebacker. 

The news came down during head coach Tom Herman's press conference on Tuesday, Herman's first meeting with the press since after the Longhorns' 38-10 victory over Utah in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

The will-be redshirt sophomore has played in 14 career games as a Longhorns. He started seven times last year, catching 20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. 

At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Epps came to Texas to play tight end but was moved to outside receiver. He played both outside positions at different times this year with starter Collin Johnson out of the lineup. 

Marcus Washington, Eagles, Al'Vonte Woodard and Joshua Moore will all look to earn time in the rotation at outside receiver as the Longhorns enter spring camp. 

Epps will join Cade Brewer, Jared Wiley, Brayden Liebrock and Reese Leitao at the tight end position. New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich didn't rule out the possibility of playing multiple tight ends in certain situations and rotating guys around in the formation. 

"I don't care if it's 11 (one tight end and one running back) personnel, 12 (two tight ends and one running back) personnel, 22 personnel (two tight ends and two running backs), whatever it takes to move the football and that may differ from week to week, depending on who you're playing," Yurcich said.

Also, check out some of the other news that came out of Herman's press conference today.

DeMarvion Overshown moving to linebacker

B.J. Foster to miss spring practice

Roschon Johnson to stay at running back

Jordan Whittington moving to slot receiver

Joseph Ossai will play new position 

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
Davis1123
Davis1123

Nothing scarier than an 6-6 athletic tight end.

Smithy
Smithy

I think Epps could be a great mismatch as a tight end if he can learn the blocking side of things.

ColtBennett
ColtBennett

This is a ton of news for one day.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: DeMarvion Overshown Moving to Linebacker

The will-be junior played several different positions in the defensive backfield last year

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Joseph Ossai Moving to New Position

The Texas linebacker will play a new hybrid 'jack' position

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: B.J. Foster to Miss Spring Practice After Shoulder Surgery

The will-be junior battled the injury through most of 2019

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Roschon Johnson to Stay at Running Back

Recruited to play quarterback, Johnson will continue to play tailback heading into his sophomore year

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Jordan Whittington Moving to Slot Receiver

Herman announces former Cuero standout will return to the 'position we recruited him to play'

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: A Look at Longhorns in the NFL

These former Texas players had big seasons at the next level

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Video: Reaction from Texas' 52-45 loss to No. 1 Baylor

The Longhorns are running out of opportunities for resume-building wins

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Second-Half Surge Propels Bears to Win

Baylor's 13-0 run in the middle of the second half was the difference in a 52-45 victory in Austin

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Three Former Longhorns Named Finalists for 2020 Olympic Team

Three players among the 44 finalists for the 12-man roster

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: A Look Back at the Class of 2016

We look back at 2016 recruiting class knowing what we know now

Chris Dukes