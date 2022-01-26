Longhorns In Elite Company in SI99's 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Skip to main content

Longhorns In Elite Company in SI99's 2022 Prospect Rankings

Loads of optimism surrounding Steve Sarkisian's first full recruiting class

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has been on a hot streak in recruiting and in the transfer portal in recent months, something that was proven during the Longhorns' successful outing on Early Signing Day on Dec. 15.

And on Tuesday, Sports Illustrated revealed its 2022 Prospect Rankings, as a handful of Longhorns made their way onto the list. 

The Lone Star State is well represented on SI's rankings, as the state of Texas has the most prospects (15) on the list. 

The Longhorns have the fifth-most players on the list (six), which is more than programs like Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, and LSU. 

Here are all six Longhorns that made the cut.

No. 27 - CB Terrance Brooks, Little Elm (Texas) High School

No. 28 - OT Kelvin Banks, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek

No. 52 - RB Jaydon Blue, Houston (Texas) Cain

No. 57 - IDL Justice Finkley, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville

No. 61 - QB Maalik Murphy, Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra

No. 85 - Edge J'Mond Tapp, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic

Brooks, who is an early enrollee for spring ball, was Sports Illustrated's No. 1 ranked nickel cornerback when the rankings were released back in July. Out of the six Longhorns on SI's ranking, he's the one likely to have the most impact from day one. 

Banks, who is the second-highest ranked offensive tackle on SI99's list, should provide some much-needed depth on the front five for Sarkisian's offense. 

The Orange-White Spring Game on April 23 will give Texas fans a first look at early enrollees like Murphy, Brooks, Blue, and Finkley. Until then, the hype will continue to build as preparation for the 2022 season gets underway. 

