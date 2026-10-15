Texas Freshman Justus Terry Takes Important Step Toward Return

The Texas Longhorns are fortunate to be relatively healthy as they play their sixth game of the season. Only four players popped up on Wednesday's injury report: Jaydon Chatman (out), Jordan Coleman (questionable), Kaliq Lockett (doubtful), and Justus Terry (probable).

Terry's designation is big news for Texas. He's missed the last four games with a toe/foot injury he suffered in warm-ups for the Ohio State game.

His likely return will help the Longhorns defense.

More Depth Up Front

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons celebrates. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas' outstanding defensive line is led by Colin Simmons. They've recorded 18 sacks, which is tied for fourth most in the country.

Simmons is already at 9.5 sacks this year, but he's not alone. Defensive tackle Maraad Watson has three sacks, while Lance Jackson and Zina Umeozulu are becoming massive contributors.

Terry only adds to the depth up front. Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp can rotate him in and provide fresh energy as the game progresses. After defeating Ohio State, Steve Sarkisian was disappointed to hear about Terry's injury.

"That hurt because we had a plan for him in this game," Sarkisian said. "We were counting on him, and in football sometimes that happens. You know, and you just deal with it. Hopefully, we get him back sooner rather than later because he is performing at a high level."

Now, the freshman defensive tackle can help his team win against the Florida Gators on Saturday. He's been labeled a star in the making during his collegiate career, but the injury setback was a tough blow. We haven't seen Terry's full potential yet.

In two seasons, he's recorded 11 total tackles and zero sacks. 247Sports projected Terry to be a first- round pick, drawing comparisons to Jalen Carter while saying he "owns the potential to develop into one of the top interior prospects in the country with the right environment. Ascending prospect with a very high long-term ceiling.

Now Terry has to reach that ceiling. He doesn't have to prove it in one game, but the Longhorns would love to see their freshman defensive tackle remain healthy and build confidence. Texas will take all of the defensive line help they can get.

If Terry makes a significant impact, the Longhorns would add to one of college football's defensive lines. He may not be fully unleashed on Saturday. That should change later in the season.

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