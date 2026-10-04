The Texas Longhorns Have a Star Edge Rusher Not Named Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons received most of the attention in last week's win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, and rightfully so.

He finished with a career-high 5.5 sacks, breaking the Texas program single-game sack record in the process. It was one of the best individual performances by a defensive player in college football in recent memory.

However, there's another pass rusher on the Texas defense that deserves credit for his impressive performance against the Volunteers, which arguably led to some of the opportunities that were created for Simmons to get to Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon.

Texas DE Lance Jackson Had Career Day vs. Tennessee

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a day where Simmons broke history, Texas defensive end Lance Jackson also had a game to remember.

On 47 snaps, he finished with a career-high nine quarterback pressures to go along with one sack, four QB hits, four hurries and four total tackles.

But stats aside, look no further than the statement Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made while speaking with the media after the win over Tennessee.

"I thought Lance Jackson had his best game since he's been a Longhorn," Sarkisian said.

It really isn't a debate: Jackson had the best game of his career last weekend, and he's only going to get better.

Add in the consistent attention that Colin Simmons will receive from opposing offensive lines, and Jackson could feast during one-and-one opportunities for the rest of the regular season.

Lance Jackson Deserves More Attention

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson deserves to be a more widely-recognized name in the college football world. The simple fact that his brother, Landon Jackson, is a defensive end for the Buffalo Bills should give Lance some added attention but it doesn't seem like those outside of the Texas fanbase know what he brings to the table.

That needs to change, and Jackson's performance against Tennessee is a prime example as to why.

Perhaps it's the lack of overall impressive numbers for Jackson, who has just three career sacks. That's certainly understandable.

But he's only a true sophomore. There's still so much yet to be untapped. Not everyone can be like Simmons and post nine sacks as a true freshman.

If Texas continues to win, Jackson will keep getting chances to shine on a big stage, starting with next week's rivlary matchup against Oklahoma in Dallas.

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