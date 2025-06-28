Texas Longhorns Football 2025 Position Preview: Quarterbacks
At long last, it's Arch's time to shine in the Forty Acres.
Well, full-time that is.
Yes, he got some second-string reps and even a couple of starts after Quinn Ewers went down with injury, but now the starting spot is all Arch Manning's.
The 2025 Texas Longhorns Quarterbacks
There's no question that Manning is the QB1 on Steve Sarkisian's depth chart, but you never know, another potential star could be lurking in the second or third string if Manning were to be injured.
With that, here is a look at the Longhorn quarterback room, starting with the man(ning) himself.
Arch Manning, redshirt sophomore
Some suspect that the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning might only play this one year at Texas before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.
And who could fault him if that is how his situation shapes out?
Manning has shown time and time again that his last name is not the only thing that warrants him a starting job in football, winning both of his starts decisively while covering starting duties for the injured Quinn Ewers while completing 61 of 90 pass attempts for 939 yards to go along with nine passing touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Manning has also showcased his ability to tuck the ball and run quite frequently, taking off 25 times for 108 yards and four additional scores last year.
To make matters better, Steve Sarkisian has had nothing negative to report about Arch through training camps thus far, further exemplifying how well the young Manning is adjusting to his new role as the full-time starter, and Longhorns will obviously be hoping that this will lead to the Burnt Orange's first national championship since 2005.
Matthew Caldwell, redshirt senior
Last season at Troy, Caldwell completed 141 of 223 passes for 1,608 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added five rushing touchdowns and even caught a 29-yard pass. Caldwell's five rushing touchdowns were the most by a Troy quarterback since the 2017 season.
Trey Owens, sophomore
Owens saw action in just one game for the Horns last season, completing two of four passes for 19 yards in the team's 56-7 blowout against UTSA.
K.J. Lacey, freshman
Lacey brings a winning complexion to the Forty Acres, having led Saraland to a state championship while completing 200 of 314 passes for 3,177 yards with 40 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also added four touchdowns on the ground.