Texas Longhorns 2025 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
The NFL Draft has come to an end with all 257 picks through seven rounds being made. The Texas Longhorns had 12 players selected, which reset the bar that was set last year, when they had 11 players taken.
After having six players taken in the first three rounds, the Longhorns saw seven more go off the board in the final four rounds on Day 3 of the draft. The list of Texas players who heard their name called on Day 3 included Gunnar Helm, Barryn Sorrell, Quinn Ewers, Cameron Williams and Jaydon Blue.
Yet, even while the draft is now closed, the day is not over for the remaining Longhorns hoping to find a home in the NFL. Players will continue to hear their phone ring over the coming hours as teams look to sign as many of their top undrafted free agent prospects as their roster spots will allow.
This could mean even more Longhorns will soon be finding a new home, and some already have:
- WR Silas Bolden - signed with the Minnesota Vikings
So while they weren't have their dreams of being drafted fulfilled, they will still be afforded the opportunity of competing for a spot on an NFL roster.