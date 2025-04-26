Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns 2025 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

While the 2025 NFL Draft is over, there are still some Texas Longhorns who will find a home in the NFL as a undrafted free agent.

Harrison Reno

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker David Gbenda (33) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The NFL Draft has come to an end with all 257 picks through seven rounds being made. The Texas Longhorns had 12 players selected, which reset the bar that was set last year, when they had 11 players taken.

After having six players taken in the first three rounds, the Longhorns saw seven more go off the board in the final four rounds on Day 3 of the draft. The list of Texas players who heard their name called on Day 3 included Gunnar Helm, Barryn Sorrell, Quinn Ewers, Cameron Williams and Jaydon Blue.

Yet, even while the draft is now closed, the day is not over for the remaining Longhorns hoping to find a home in the NFL. Players will continue to hear their phone ring over the coming hours as teams look to sign as many of their top undrafted free agent prospects as their roster spots will allow.

Jake Major
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas offensive lineman Jake Majors (OL25) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This could mean even more Longhorns will soon be finding a new home, and some already have:

  • C Jake Majors - signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    • - WR Silas Bolden - signed with the Minnesota Vikings

  • WR Isaiah Bond
  • DT Bill Norton
  • LB David Gbenda
  • LB Morice Blackwell Jr
  • CB Gavin Holmes
  • RB Velton Gardner

    • So while they weren't have their dreams of being drafted fulfilled, they will still be afforded the opportunity of competing for a spot on an NFL roster.

