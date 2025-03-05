Trio Of Elite Programs Aiming to Flip Texas Longhorns 5-Star QB Commit
There is not a more critical part of the Texas Longhorns 2026 recruiting class than five-star American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL) quarterback commit, Dia Bell.
As it stands, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder not only ranks as the No. 1 recruit in Florida, the No. 2 QB in the country and the No. 5 overall player in the nation, but he also as sits arguably the most valuable recruiter for the Longhorns in the 2026 cycle, helping the Texas coaching staff with their efforts in major ways.
However, unfortunately for the Longhorns, it appears that other major recruiting powers are not letting off the gas in their attempts to try and flip Bell away from Austin, including the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
"There's a couple of schools," Bell told On3's Chad Simmons. "LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, three probably that are still trying to recruit me. I like to hear what they have to say, and make sure I keep in contact with those coaches in case anything goes sideways."
Bell would later go on to reaffirm his commitment to the Horns, however, noting that as long as head coach Steve Sarkisian and QB coach AJ Milwee are in Austin, he plans on being on Longhorn.
"My heart is still in Texas, and will be as long as coach Sark and Milwee are there," Bell said.
Bell will take his official visit to Austin from June 20-22, his father told 247Sports, after taking a trip to campus for Texas' Junior Day last month.
Last season as a junior, Bell went 161-for-228 in passing and threw for 2,597 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also ran for 561 yards and five touchdowns on 67 attempts, including two 100-yard rushing games that ended in a win.
His stellar season ultimately earned him Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Florida.
