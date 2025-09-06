Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Expected to Hire Former Florida Gators Director of Recruiting

As the Texas Longhorns begin their second season in the SEC, they are reportedly adding a recruiting expert that's quite familiar with the conference.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly making a notable addition to their scouting department during the 2025 regular season.

Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Longhorns are expected to hire former Louisville Cardinals recruiting coordinator John Herron in a "scouting consultant capacity." Herron had previously served as the assistant director of player personnel and the director of recruiting for offense with the Florida Gators, his alma mater.

This news comes before Texas hosts San Jose State for its home opener in Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

John Herron's Ties to State of Florida

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier talks to the media during the SEC Media Days. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Herron, who graduated from the University of Florida in 1996, was hired as the recruiting coordinator at Louisville before the 2023 season. But before that, he made a name for himself in the state of Florida.

According to Louisville's staff directory, Herron was the director of on campus recruiting for Florida from 2016 through 2018 before heading to the rival Florida State Seminoles in 2019 as the director of recruiting/high school relations.

He spent just one season at Florida State before rejoining the Gators for four seasons in his aforementioned role as the director of recruiting for the offense.

Notable Current Texas Longhorns From Florida

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter
Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter against the Houston Cougars. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While the state of Texas remains a priority for Steve Sarkisian's staff when it comes to the recruiting trail, there's still ample amounts of talent currently on the roster from the Sunshine State.

- CJ Baxter, RB, Orlando
- Jerrick Gibson, RB, Gainesville
- Graceson Littleton, CB, Tampa
- Myron Charles, DL, Port Charlotte
- Jaime Ffrench, WR, Jacksonville

There's also some incoming 2026 commits for Texas that currently call Florida home.

- Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage (Plantation, FL)
- Derrek Cooper, RB, Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)
- James Johnson, DL, Northwestern (Miami, FL)

Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning against the Florida Gators. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas and Florida met for the first time as SEC opponents last season in Austin, a game that ended in blowout fashion. The Longhorns won 49-17 thanks to five touchdown passes from quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Texas running back Jerrick Gibson, a Gainesville native, had a career day against his hometown Gators, as he finished with 16 carries for a career-high 100 yards and a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.

The Longhorns will now make the trip to "The Swamp" this season on Oct. 4 in a game that figures to be much tighter than last year's matchup. The kickoff time and broadcast info for that contest are still TBD.

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

