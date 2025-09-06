Texas Longhorns Expected to Hire Former Florida Gators Director of Recruiting
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly making a notable addition to their scouting department during the 2025 regular season.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Longhorns are expected to hire former Louisville Cardinals recruiting coordinator John Herron in a "scouting consultant capacity." Herron had previously served as the assistant director of player personnel and the director of recruiting for offense with the Florida Gators, his alma mater.
This news comes before Texas hosts San Jose State for its home opener in Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
John Herron's Ties to State of Florida
Herron, who graduated from the University of Florida in 1996, was hired as the recruiting coordinator at Louisville before the 2023 season. But before that, he made a name for himself in the state of Florida.
According to Louisville's staff directory, Herron was the director of on campus recruiting for Florida from 2016 through 2018 before heading to the rival Florida State Seminoles in 2019 as the director of recruiting/high school relations.
He spent just one season at Florida State before rejoining the Gators for four seasons in his aforementioned role as the director of recruiting for the offense.
Notable Current Texas Longhorns From Florida
While the state of Texas remains a priority for Steve Sarkisian's staff when it comes to the recruiting trail, there's still ample amounts of talent currently on the roster from the Sunshine State.
- CJ Baxter, RB, Orlando
- Jerrick Gibson, RB, Gainesville
- Graceson Littleton, CB, Tampa
- Myron Charles, DL, Port Charlotte
- Jaime Ffrench, WR, Jacksonville
There's also some incoming 2026 commits for Texas that currently call Florida home.
- Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage (Plantation, FL)
- Derrek Cooper, RB, Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)
- James Johnson, DL, Northwestern (Miami, FL)
Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators
Texas and Florida met for the first time as SEC opponents last season in Austin, a game that ended in blowout fashion. The Longhorns won 49-17 thanks to five touchdown passes from quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Texas running back Jerrick Gibson, a Gainesville native, had a career day against his hometown Gators, as he finished with 16 carries for a career-high 100 yards and a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.
The Longhorns will now make the trip to "The Swamp" this season on Oct. 4 in a game that figures to be much tighter than last year's matchup. The kickoff time and broadcast info for that contest are still TBD.