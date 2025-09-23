Texas Longhorns 5-Star Defensive Lineman Target Sets Commitment Date
As the Texas Longhorns’ 2025 season intensifies, so do their battles for some of the nation's top high school recruits in the class of 2027.
One of these recruits is five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, who hails from Cedar Hill, Texas.
With 10 schools still in contention for his commitment, Brewster announced via Hayes Fawcett that he will make his decision on Oct. 4.
Brewster as a prospect
With just under two weeks until his recently set commitment date, Brewster’s list of remaining programs reads as follows: Oregon, Texas A&M, Indiana, LSU, SMU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, USC and Texas.
At 6-3, 300 pounds, he brings both size and athleticism to the table. According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, the prospect is an “explosive front-line defender” and demonstrated “startling redirecting suddenness on sophomore tape.”
Brewster’s performances both at combines and in games for Cedar Hill High School have helped him earn the status of 247Sports’ No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 8 overall prospect in the nation.
As a sophomore, he played snaps on both sides of the ball as a defensive lineman and also a short-yardage ball carrier. He is being recruited as a defensive lineman, but his experience and ability as a rusher could suggest he has a diverse skillset that college coaches might be able to utilize uniquely.
Where will Brewster go?
With 10 teams in the mix, it can be tough to get an accurate read on which of the 10 schools listed previously will earn Brewster’s commitment, but certain recruitment sites have made predictions. Rivals, for example, believes that Texas Tech will land the Texas native.
Being in his home state could prove advantageous for Texas Tech, Texas or Texas A&M, but both Oklahoma and LSU are also fairly close in terms of geography.
The Longhorns could benefit in the years to come from having a player of his strength and stature, but it’s still early on in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
It’s also worth noting that earning his commitment won’t be their biggest priority on Oct. 4. This first Saturday in October will also contain their SEC opener against the Florida Gators, a game in which victory is crucial to propel them into the next phase of their season.
The acquisition of Brewster will probably be a secondary concern but an important matter nonetheless, as it could help them gain momentum early in this new cycle.