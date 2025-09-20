Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Looking to Flip Another Oregon Ducks Recruit

The Texas Longhorns are hosting a four-star Oregon Ducks wide receiver commit during Saturday's game against Sam Houston.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, talks with Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns remain in heavy pursuit of one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class.

Per Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Oregon Ducks four-star wide receiver commit Jalen Lott is in Austin on Saturday to visit the Longhorns for their non-conference finale against Sam Houston. A product of Panther Creek High School in Frisco, TX Lott has been committed to Oregon since July 8.

However, Wiltfong reported that Texas is a team to watch for Lott as the recruiting process continues. It wouldn't be the first time in the 2026 cycle that the Longhorns have best the Ducks on the recruiting trail.

Texas, Oregon Have Recent Recruiting History

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Longhorns are able to flip Lott from Oregon, it would mark the second time they've snagged a commit from the Ducks in the 2026 cycle.

Texas five-star edge commit Richard Wesley flipped from Oregon to the Longhorns in the offseason after only being committed to the Ducks for a little over two weeks.

“I think Texas is a great school,” Wesley told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “Not only football, but academically. They have great degrees, great business schools, great schools, and so I felt like the decision was best of both worlds. I get to play in the SEC, but I also get to walk out with a good degree.”

Before choosing Oregon, Lott's other finalists included the Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and USC Trojans.

Jalen Lott Has Heavy Ties to Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players hold up their horns with the fans during the singing of the Eyes of Texas after a victory over the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Aside from being a Texas native, Lott has heavy connections to the Longhorns, further making Texas the team to watch when it comes to a potential flip.

His father, James Lott, played cornerback at Texas in the 1980s while his mother, Fey Lott, played for the Texas women's basketball team in the late '80s and early '90s. It's clear that both elite athleticsm and Burnt Orange runs in his family.

Still, Oregon obviously made a stronger impression on him, or else he would have already been committed to Texas.

“Coach Lanning and Coach Ross (Douglas) are great guys," Lott told Rivals'Sam Spiegelman about Oregon. "Playing under them, I can really separate myself. At Oregon, football is the main thing. I can walk around and make a name for myself. I have all the resources to a higher degree, especially if I’m playing well."

During the 2024 season, Lott had 85 catches for 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 18 carries for 106 yards and four more scores. For good measure, he also completed both of his pass attempts for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

