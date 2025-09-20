Texas Longhorns Looking to Flip Another Oregon Ducks Recruit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns remain in heavy pursuit of one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class.
Per Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Oregon Ducks four-star wide receiver commit Jalen Lott is in Austin on Saturday to visit the Longhorns for their non-conference finale against Sam Houston. A product of Panther Creek High School in Frisco, TX Lott has been committed to Oregon since July 8.
However, Wiltfong reported that Texas is a team to watch for Lott as the recruiting process continues. It wouldn't be the first time in the 2026 cycle that the Longhorns have best the Ducks on the recruiting trail.
Texas, Oregon Have Recent Recruiting History
If the Longhorns are able to flip Lott from Oregon, it would mark the second time they've snagged a commit from the Ducks in the 2026 cycle.
Texas five-star edge commit Richard Wesley flipped from Oregon to the Longhorns in the offseason after only being committed to the Ducks for a little over two weeks.
“I think Texas is a great school,” Wesley told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “Not only football, but academically. They have great degrees, great business schools, great schools, and so I felt like the decision was best of both worlds. I get to play in the SEC, but I also get to walk out with a good degree.”
Before choosing Oregon, Lott's other finalists included the Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and USC Trojans.
Jalen Lott Has Heavy Ties to Texas Longhorns
Aside from being a Texas native, Lott has heavy connections to the Longhorns, further making Texas the team to watch when it comes to a potential flip.
His father, James Lott, played cornerback at Texas in the 1980s while his mother, Fey Lott, played for the Texas women's basketball team in the late '80s and early '90s. It's clear that both elite athleticsm and Burnt Orange runs in his family.
Still, Oregon obviously made a stronger impression on him, or else he would have already been committed to Texas.
“Coach Lanning and Coach Ross (Douglas) are great guys," Lott told Rivals'Sam Spiegelman about Oregon. "Playing under them, I can really separate myself. At Oregon, football is the main thing. I can walk around and make a name for myself. I have all the resources to a higher degree, especially if I’m playing well."
During the 2024 season, Lott had 85 catches for 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 18 carries for 106 yards and four more scores. For good measure, he also completed both of his pass attempts for 55 yards and a touchdown.