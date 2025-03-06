Texas Longhorns A Finalist For No. 1 2026 Running Back
The Texas Longhorns' ability to recruit the running back position was called into question after position coach Tashard Choice left the 40 Acres for the NFL last month.
However, just days into the tenure of new running backs coach Chad Scott, those concerns have been answered.
On Wednesday night, 4-star Jackson (AL) star and No. 1 overall running back Ezavier Crowell named Texas among his top-six finalists, alongside Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State.
Crowell ranks as the No. 1 running back in the nation, the 4 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 34 player in the country per Rivals.com. He also ranks as the No. 28 overall player, the No. 2 running back and the No. 3 player in the Yellow Hammer State per the On3 Industry Ranking.
A product of Jackson High School (Alabama), Crowell also announced last month on X that he will take an official visit to Austin from June 6-8. He will also be taking officials to Georgia (May 30), Auburn (June 13), Florida State (June 15) and Alabama (June 20).
Crowell has received offers from programs like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, Ole Miss, USC, Florida and many more. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 15 running back in the 2026 class.
Over the past two seasons, he's posted 334 carries for 3,701 yards and 56 touchdowns to go along with 20 catches for 470 yards and six more scores.
If Crowell commits to Texas, he'd join a '26 class that currently features three commits in four-star quarterback Dia Bell, three-star wide receiver Chris Stewart and three-star offensive tackle Max Wright.
The Longhorns will kick off their 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Every Throw From Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers at NFL Combine
MORE: 'Fearless' Freshman Tre Johnson Continues to Wow SEC Coaches
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Shocks With 40-Yard Dash Time
MORE: Xavier Worthy Throws Playful Jab at Jaydon Blue After 40-Yard Dash
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Makes Feelings Clear About Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State