Texas Longhorns Re-Secure Official Visit With 4-Star RB
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns football's latest coaching hire is already making an impact on the Forty Acres this offseason.
The departure of running backs coach Tashard Choice to the Detroit Lions immediately created ripple effects for the Longhorns on the recruiting trail but the addition of Chad Scott in his place is already looking impactful. Talented 2026 four-star running back Ezavier Crowell had announced shortly after the Choice news on Feb. 13 that he would "no longer" be visiting Texas this June, but has now had a change of heart with Scott officially on staff in Austin.
Crowell, a product of Jackson High School (Alabama), announced Friday on X that he has now instead decided to take the official visit the weekend of June 6-8. He even tagged Scott in the official announcement.
Crowell will also be taking official visits to Georgia (May 30), Auburn (June 13), Florida State (June 15) and Alabama (June 20).
Crowell has received offers from programs like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, Ole Miss, USC, Florida and many more. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 15 running back in the 2026 class.
Over the past two seasons, he's posted 334 carries for 3,701 yards and 56 touchdowns to go along with 20 catches for 470 yards and six more scores.
If Crowell commits to Texas, he'd join a '26 class that currently features three commits in four-star quarterback Dia Bell, three-star wide receiver Chris Stewart and three-star offensive tackle Max Wright.
The Longhorns will kick off their 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
