'Agent 0' DeMarvion Overshown Makes History With Dallas Cowboys
There has been smoke surround the situation for days now, but finally, it is official.
Per an announcement from the Dallas Cowboys, former Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has officially changed his jersey number to No. 0.
Now returning to his roots from his days in Austin, Overshown will become the first player in team history to don the number on the field. He was the first Longhorn to wear the number as well.
In an interview with DallasCowboys.com's Patrik Walker, Overshown opened up about the change, and what it means to him personally.
"As soon as they changed the policy where you can now wear No. 0 in the NFL, I just knew it was meant to be," Overshown said in the interview. "Being the first one to wear it at Texas, growing up a Longhorn and a Cowboy in the great state of Texas — I wear it as a badge of honor. It's not too many people that get to say they're the first to do anything, and to say I'm the first wear No. 0 at Texas and the first to do it in Dallas Cowboys' history, that's a badge of honor."
Overshown, of course, wore the number for the final three years of his Longhorns career from 2020-2022.
He became one of the best linebackers in school history during that time, amassing 230 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, seven sacks three forced fumbles, and two interceptions.
"It's just like when Superman put on his cape, when I put that No. 0 on, it's really Agent 0 out there," Overshown told Walker.
Now, Overshown will have a chance to make a new path in Dallas while officially under the 'Agent 0' moniker, while players like Anthony Hill and DeAndre Moore carry on his legacy in Austin.