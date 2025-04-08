Smoke Surrounding DeMarvion Overshown Return to 'Agent 0' Increases
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former Texas Longhorns star DeMarvion Overshown appears to be going back to his roots.
According to a report from Cowboys insider Clarence Hill, Overshown will be be donning the No. 0 upon his return to the field next year - the same number he wore with the Longhorns that earned him the nickname 'Agent 0.'
"Agent 0 is returning. Stay tuned," Hill said on X. "It ain’t about Rowdy anymore. Hookem"
Overshown had previously teased this change, but now, it appears that it might be officially happening.
Currently, Overshown is in the midst of recovering from a devastating knee injury that he suffered toward the end of the season in December against the Bengals. It was the second season-ending injury in as many seasons for Overshown, after tearing his ACL in the preseason last year.
A fan favorite with the Longhorns during his time on the 40 Acres, Overshown had quickly become the same with the Cowboys this season and had been making a serious impact on the field. He has also become a favorite in the locker room amongst his teammates.
His season ended with 90 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
Unfortunately for both Overshown and Longhorns fans, they may have to wait quite a while before he gets back on the field again. On Tuesday morning, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones announced at the NFL Owners Meetings that the Cowboys are likely to be without Overshown at the beginning of the season. And according to most medical projections, it could be longer than that
But once he does get back on the field, there won't be a better way to celebrate that return than by donning No. 0 once again on the gridiron.