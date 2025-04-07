Former Texas Longhorns LB on Inspiring Road to Recovery
Former Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown overcame one devastating injury, now he'll have to overcome another one.
Overshown, a 2023 third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, suffered a torn ACL just before his rookie season. He returned in 2024 and emerged as a rising star on the Cowboys' defense, but sadly tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in his other knee during a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 9.
Shortly after the injury, there was some speculation that Overshown could miss the entire 2025 season as a result. However, Overshown not only expects to be back on the field next season but to pick up right where he left off.
Prior to his injury, the 24-year-old had 90 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He looked like he hadn't missed a beat from his days as a Longhorn, when he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022.
It will be a long way back to that point, but Overshown believes he will get there.
"Just knowing what it takes to get back to the level I was playing at, and knowing I'm capable of that," Overshown said, per the Cowboys' website."I've been through this before so, of course, that helps, and knowing what I'm going back to. It ain't my rookie year anymore. Last year, it was still brand new to me. I was like a kid in a pool but, now, I'm a shark in the ocean.
"I can do what I want to in this league. It's really just about getting healthy."
Overshown knows there will be plenty of doubters along his road to recovery, and he welcomes those doubting him.
"Keep it coming. It fuels me," Overshown said. "I see it. I'm not blind to it, but I know what's for me. I already see myself and what I'll be doing on the field next year. I've already seen it — the vision. I feel the love just as much as I see the doubters, but keep it coming and just know that I'm gonna be on the field [in 2025]."