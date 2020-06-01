Texas Longhorns Among Favorites to Land Highly-Touted Florida Defensive Back

Four-star cornerback Omarion Cooper dropped his list of top six schools, including the Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot, 170-pound player from Lehigh Acres, Florida is the No. 18 cornerback, No. 40 player in the state of Florida and No. 271 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

The Longhorns made the list of top schools along with Louisville, Penn Sate, Florida State, Michigan and South Carolina.

He also has offers from Arkansas, FIU, Florida, Florida A & M, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Marshall, Maryland, Mississippi State, NC State, North Carolina, Pitt, Tennessee, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Watching his film: Cooper has enough length to do battle with taller wide receivers and come out on top. Hyper-competitive, he excels in one-on-one situations and tight man coverage. Has enough speed, range and tackling ability to play corner, nickel corner or even safety if that's where he ends up.

Where Texas stands: Cooper made an unofficial visit to the Forty Acres back in March when such things were still possible and it's clear the Longhorns made a strong impression on the highly-touted prospect from Florida. Many believe Florida State might be leading the pack right now, but the Longhorns are still clearly a player in this race.

