Texas Longhorns LB Calls Out Quinn Ewers Haters: 'It's Pretty Disrespectful'
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. directly called out the Quinn Ewers haters following the crushing loss to Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl.
In an interview with Anne-Parker Coleman of KVUE, Hill Jr. said the criticism Ewers receives is "disrespectful."
"He's the leader of this football team, so if you hating on him you're pretty much hating on the whole University of Texas," Hill Jr. said. "So I feel like it's pretty disrespectful for a guy that goes out and practices hard and plays through injuries and all that for y'all to just disrespect him."
In the 28-14 loss to Ohio State, Ewers finished 23 of 39 passing for 283 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Take a look at the video:
Ewers is expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Once he officially does so, he'll end his Texas career third in program history in completions (737), passing yards (9,128) and passing touchdowns (68), trailing Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger in each of those categories, respectively. Even more impressive for Ewers is that he reached all these numbers despite playing in 36 games, which is only tied for the ninth-most appearances by a quarterback in Longhorns history. He missed seven total games due to injury while at Texas.
Ewers is far from a perfect player and made his share of mistakes on the field during his time at Texas. But who hasn't?
Despite being the face of Texas' rebuild, Ewers has consistently dealt with harsh critics and the Arch Manning cloud looming over his head. Regardless, he remained a strong leader in the locker room that never seemed fazed by adversity, whether that be from injuries or losses. And through it all he helped lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff Semifinal in back-to-back seasons. It can't be overstated how impressive this turnaround is given the team's 5-7 finish in 2021 in the first year under head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Hopefully one day Texas fans can appreciate what Ewers did during his time on the Forty Acres.
