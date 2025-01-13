Texas Longhorns QB Projected to Land with AFC North Contender
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to make the jump to the 2025 NFL Draft. There is a chance that he could change his mind, but that is the current expectation for his future.
If he does choose to make that move, there are many who still think that he could be a first round pick.
Obviously, his draft stock has fallen a bit from where he started the season. He had a good year, but it wasn't quite as good as many had projected him to have.
Despite that fact, Ewers still has big-time potential for the future. He is going to have a chance to become a franchise quarterback at the NFL level.
With that in mind, there is a new interesting projection that has been made about where Ewers could land in the NFL Draft.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News has predicted that the Pittsburgh Steelers will end up selecting Ewers with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the draft.
"The Steelers need to dive back into a first-round QB three years removed from the Kenny Pickett pick given they've capped their offensive and overall team success with various makeshift solutions the past two seasons. Ewers can be ideal with his downfield passing and untapped athleticism," Iyer wrote.
During the 2024 college football season, Ewers ended up completing 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
Behind his leadership, Texas ended up being one of the top four teams in the nation.
Those numbers should still make a team take a gamble on him in the first round. Landing with the Steelers would be a very intriguing destination for Ewers.
Currently, Pittsburgh has both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on the roster. However, both players are set to hit free agency this offseason.
It seems likely that the Steelers will bring back Wilson for another year or two. Fields is much more likely to head elsewhere and try to become a franchise quarterback. Ewers would be able to come in behind Wilson or whoever Pittsburgh brings in, develop, and work to be the face of the future.
Ewers is still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class. Whether he lands with the Steelers or somewhere else, he still has the opportunity to be a very special player.
