Texas Ranked In AP Poll Following Red River Showdown Win

A record-setting win? A place back in the polls.

The Texas Longhorns found themselves ranked No. 22 in the latest edition of the Associated Press poll entering Week 7 following its 49-0 win over Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. The Longhorns picked up the Golden Hat for the first time under Steve Sarkisian, and the first time since 2018.

The 49-0 win marked the largest margin of victory over the Sooners in program history for Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12). The previous high was 33 points scored back in 1941 and 2005. Saturday's shutout also marked the first time the Sooners have been held scoreless since Nov. 7, 1998.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers returned for the first time after suffering a shoulder injury in the Horns' Week 2 loss to Alabama. From the get-go, the offense clicked under the redshirt freshman. Ewers completed 21-of-31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns against one interception.

"His poise in any situation is unmatched," senior receiver Jordan Whittington said of his QB. "He just looks calm, and relaxed the whole time. If you went to war with somebody and you look at him and he's freaking out, you'd probably freak out. You got Quinn in a war with you, you're just chilling."

Defensively, the Longhorns held Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) to 38 passing yards and under 200 yards total. Davis Beville started in place of Dillion Gabriel, and he struggled to command the huddle. By the fourth quarter, Sooners' offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was running plays from the wildcat formation in hopes of picking up positive yards.

The Longhorns picked up 34 first downs compared to the Sonners' 11. Texas went 10 of 15 on third-down conversions while Oklahoma went 3 of 15.

Texas is currently one of five Big 12 teams ranked entering Week 7. Oklahoma State moved down one spot to No. 8 following its 41-31 victory over Texas Tech. TCU jumped four spots following its win over Kansas, while Kansas State moved up three spots after its 10-9 victory over Iowa State.

Kansas remained at No. 19 despite losing to TCU.

The Longhorns return Royal-Memorial Stadium to take on Iowa State at 11 a.m. next Saturday.

