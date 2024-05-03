Insider Reveals Reveals Why There is No Texas Longhorns QB Competition
AUSTIN - One of the most popular narratives from outside of Austin regarding the Texas Longhorns is that of Arch Manning's eventual ascendancy into the starting role over Quinn Ewers as the team's starting quarterback.
That narrative was only fueled in the recent Orange-White spring game last month, when Ewers played minimal snaps, and Manning put on a show, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Not long after that scrimmage, fans and analysts alike were clamoring for either Manning to start, or enter the NCAA Transfer Portal to find a new home where he can start immediately.
Flash forward two weeks, and to the shock of no one with any knowledge of the program, Manning remains in Austin in after the closure of the portal and Ewers is still the starter.
So why aren't the Longhorns considering a change? As obvious as those answers may be, college football insider Bruce Feldman revealed his thoughts on the matter to Rich Eisen in a recent interview, hopefully putting a firm end to the narrative in the process.
“If Quinn Ewers wasn’t a two-year starter and didn’t almost lead them to the national title game if he was just a run-of-the-mill (starter), I think it would be a little more drama into it," Feldman said. "But this is a guy who, again, they were really good last year, and he has developed. I don’t think he’s Caleb (Williams)... but he’s talented.”
Of course, thanks to the success he had in 2023, riding with Ewers into next season will be a boat load of expectations. Meaning that if the Horns were to fall early, to say Michigan in Ann Arbor in Week 2, the pressure could be on.
Even in that scenario, however, Feldman believes the only way that Manning truly unseats Ewers in the starting role, would be in the event that Ewers falls victim to an injury.
“I don't think this is a quarterback battle...If (the Michigan Wolverines) get after Ewers and pull what I think a lot of people would look at as an upset, given all that Michigan had, does Steve Sarkisian go, ‘Uh, maybe I make a (change)?’ I just don’t think that’s going to happen. I think the one way Arch gets in there next year, this coming year, is if there’s a quarterback injury.”
Even in that scenario, barring a truly devastating or season ending injury, it is hard to believe that Manning would take over completely - even if he excelled with the job.
In the last two seasons, Ewers has indeed suffered injuries that have lasted multiple weeks. And in both cases, the Horns turned to their backup quarterbacks to guide them until he was able to return. In both seasons, Hudson Card and Maalik Murphy performed more than admirably. But in both seasons, Ewers retained his starting title.
Why? Because he is the starter for a reason, and Sarkisian believes in him and his ability to get the Horns where they need to go.
And while Manning may have all the talent in the world, there is no telling whether or not he is ready for that kind of responsibility.
So instead, rather than looking at the Texas quarterback room as a competition waiting to happen, Feldman believes the Horns are in a great position going forward with Ewers holding the reigns, and Manning waiting for his turn in 2025.
“What you’re looking at right now, I think, is a really good quarterback room for Texas," Feldman said. "You have a proven starter who they keep working with who last year, going into the last year, learned to become more of a leader … and you have a promising young player who’s really smart and very athletic, and has blossomed more as a passer. I think this is a great situation for Sark, and I think it’s a great situation for Arch.”
The Longhorns open the season - with Ewers as the starter under center - on August 31 in Austin against Colorado state.