Texas Longhorns Running Backs Flying Under the Radar Before 2025 Season?
With a new starting quarterback, four new offensive linemen, and a young group of receivers, it seems the running back room for the Texas Longhorns is flying under the radar.
That's despite the Longhorns boasting a running back group that returns the most production offensively.
During his time at the podium in Atlanta on Tuesday, head coach Steve Sarkisian noted this when reminding folks what Texas returns in the backfield.
SEC's Leading Rusher Resides in Austin
"We're returning the leading rusher in the SEC in Tre Wisner, which some of you probably don't even know that, but I'll bring that to your attention," Sarkisian said. "We get Cedric Baxter back with the addition of Jerrick Gibson, who played a ton as a true freshman for us, along with Christian Clark in that room."
Wisner, the now rising senior, is not only the returning leading rusher for Texas, but also for the SEC. He totaled 1064 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 226 carries, while adding another 311 yards and a score on 44 receptions as a receiver out of the backfield.
He did so while splitting snaps in the backfield with a now-NFL back in Jaydon Blue. Both he and Blue saw their snaps increase following a season-ending knee injury to the aforementioned, Baxter.
The Orlando, Florida, native entered last offseason as the returning rusher for Texas, fresh off a standout freshman season. He rushed for 659 yards and five touchdowns on 138 carries, while totaling 156 yards on 24 receptions. His success saw him recognized as an honorable mention Big-12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and an honorable mention All-Big-12 player.
He was set for what looked to be an exciting sophomore season. However, a knee injury suffered in fall camp sidelined him, forcing Texas to turn to Wisner and Blue as their top running backs.
Yet, now as Baxter returns from his injury, Texas looks to have a new talented duo at running back.
“I think CJ is coming along,” Sarkisian said at Media Days. “We had a nice visit two weeks ago about where he was at. There’s always going to be days when you’re coming off of a significant injury like his where he feels great and looks great. There’s other days where maybe he’s a little bit frustrated because he’s not quite where he wants to be yet. That’s okay."
All indications so far seem to suggest that when Texas kicks off its season versus Ohio State, they will do so with Wisner and Baxter available for carries.