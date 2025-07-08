Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Sends Heartfelt Message to Flood Victims
On the morning of Independence Day in the Texas Hill Country and Kerr County, significant rainfall in the areas caused the water levels in the Guadalupe River to rise at a rapid pace, about 26 feet in just 45 minutes, triggering a massive flood that would affect the area over the next few days.
Over 100 people have perished in the tragedy, and nearly 200 more have been reported missing, including many from the Camp Mystic all-girls Christian summer camp in Kerr County.
And Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are wanting to do everything they can to help those that have lost homes and even loved ones during the event.
Manning Promotes Four Charities Helping Victims of Hill Country Floods
Tuesday afternoon, the sophomore Longhorn quarterback released a video on Instagram. extending his condolences to those effected, and also tagged four charities for people to donate to in order to assist with cleanup and overall relief.
Linked in the caption of Manning's video message is the sites for the Kerr County Flood Relief Flood, the Texas Search and Rescue, the Mercy Chefs, and the United Cajun Navy.
The Mercy Chefs are a faith-based, non-profit disaster relief organization that was founded in 2006 by Chef Gary LeBlanc and his wife, Ann after Gary's hometown of New Orleans was devastated by Hurricane Katrina.
They help with providing professionally prepared meals to victims, volunteers, and also first responders in the time of natural disasters and national emergencies such as floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes, with their chefs providing up to 20,000 meals a day.
The Mercy Chefs aim to prioritize connection, nutrition, restoration of normalcy, rest, and comfort as they help restore broken communities.
The United Cajun Navy is also a nonprofit American organization that was also founded shortly after the events of Hurricane Katrina, specializing in, according to their website, delivering life-saving rescue efforts, humanitarian aid, and logistical support in area severely affected by floods, hurricanes, and other catastrophic events.
Many businesses have sent food and supplies to the flood sites, including H-E-B, sending numerous 18-wheelers packed full with food and supplies ready to help those in need after the devastation.
The video posted by Manning goes to show how much he cares about what happens off of the gridiron as much as what happens on, and with the Manning family being based in New Orleans and going through Hurricane Katrina, the young quarterback can likely relate to the tragedy on a personal level, despite the storm occurring when he was only a year old.
After all, the Texas state motto is friendship, and Manning and the Longhorns are living up to that creed very well.