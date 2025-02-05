Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Shares Life Lessons From Father Cooper
Despite being the lesser known Manning brother, Cooper Manning has his own story with football.
A top receiver for his quarterback brother Peyton at Isidore Newman, Cooper went on to sign with Ole Miss to play collegiate football. Unlike his brothers, who became two of the biggest stars in the sport, Cooper's path took a different turn.
For medical reasons, Cooper had to quit the sport.
"He started getting hand numbness and they found out he had spinal stenosis and had to stop playing football after a surgery that went wrong,” Arch told ESPN's Marty Smith. “He had to stop playing at 18, so it was tough. I think he was going to be a good player. He was an athletic guy. But it just reminds me to not take it for granted and enjoy the little moments.”
Now, his son Arch is one of the biggest names in college football. As the top recruit in the country in 2023, Arch committed to the Texas Longhorns. As Quinn Ewers solidified his role as the Longhorns' starting quarterback, Arch sat on the sidelines waiting for his moment to shine.
In 2024, Ewers suffered an abdominal injury, and was out for three games. Enter Arch Manning.
Against ULM, UTSA, and Mississippi State, Manning had a chance to show Texas fans what he's capable of, and it's fair to say fans were impressed. As a redshirt freshman, Manning saw playing time in nine games with two starts, earning the title of SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after the win over UTSA.
Manning tallied 61 completions for 90 attempts in 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns. But if his dad's career has taught him anything, is that anything can happen in the game.
"It reminds me to not take any day for granted,” Arch said. “Enjoy the hard workouts in the summer, enjoy the bus rides to practice, enjoy the plane ride after a game. Just because it can all get taken away so quickly with an injury or anything. That’s why I’m so blessed to be in this position and I’m not going to take it for granted.”
During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Cooper shared he's also been helping his son manage his expectations for his first year as a starter. Arch has been showing humility since getting to campus, trying to focus on himself rather than the name on the back of his shirt.
Arch's first challenge as the starting quarterback will be against national champions Ohio State in Columbus.
