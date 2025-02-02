Arch Manning Says He Hasn't 'Done Enough' to Deserve Celebrity Treatment
While Arch Manning is the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, a is a role that undoubtedly comes with a lot of benefits, like fame, NIL, and for better or worse, pressure, he still feels like he has a lot to prove.
Despite only having two career starts under his belt so far, Manning is already being projected to be the No. 1 pick whenever he does indeed declare for the NFL Draft, not to mention that he is among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy next season.
Manning explained in a recent interview with ESPN that he doesn't feel he's deserving of the hype and fame that has come with the start of his career at Texas.
“I think a lot of undeserved attention,” Manning said. "But hopefully it gets more deserving in the next few months. I don’t think I’ve done enough yet to be taking a lot of pictures at restaurants and signing autographs. But maybe that will come eventually.”
The "undeserved attention" obviously stems from his last name. He is indeed the nephew to Peyton and Eli Manning, who are the sons of the legendary, Archie Manning. The youngest Manning recognizes this. Yet, even with proverbial football royalty in his blood, he still feels like he hasn't earned his spot yet.
He is one step closer to getting his chance to start earning the attention. He will make his third career start on Aug. 30th, when he'll lead the Longhorns into Columbus where they'll take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
It will be a rematch of this past season's Cotton Bowl, in which the Buckeyes prevailed to a 28-14 win over the Longhorns. The game proved to be the final game of Manning's predecessor, Quinn Ewers's college career.
