Cooper Tempering Arch Manning Expectations? Father Expects Longhorns QB to 'Struggle'
While the hype continues to build around Arch Manning as he prepares for his first season as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback. His dad, Cooper Manning, is trying to temper the expectations.
During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Manning warned that he is prepared for his son to "struggle" at times this coming season with the Longhorns.
“I think having your children struggle with some things is good, ..." Manning said. Arch is going to have plenty more of those. These are the real ones, when you get beat this year and have bad games. I mean you, know how they do it in the media, they crown you way too early and then they jump on and kill ya.
"So he’s getting way too much attention and way too much credit and he’s going to struggle, and they’re going to say 'He’s not as good, he’s overrated!' It’s coming, everybody knows it.”
Humility has been a major asset for the Mannings since arriving in Austin. And even after Quinn Ewers's declaration for the NFL Draft. Even from Arch himself, who in an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith talked about his "underserved attention."
Given his last name, Manning has received the superstar treatment ever since he arrived in Austin. And it is despite having only recorded two career starts, so far. Yet, after sitting behind Ewers for two years he will finally get his chance to earn that treatment.
The Manning era will kickoff with a legitimate litmus test as the Longhorns will open the 2025 season on the road in Columbus versus Ohio State. It will be a rematch of last season's Peach Bowl and one in which Manning will have the chance to kickoff his first year as a starter with a potential statement win.
