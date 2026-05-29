Texas Longhorns Are Finalists For Two Elite Recruits

With spring work in the books and eyes squarely focused on what lies ahead, the Texas Longhorns are preparing for a critical 2026 season, as it could serve as one of the program's best chances at bringing home a national championship.

Before the season gets here, though, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have a significant recruiting window ahead of them, especially with official visits kicking off at the end of May.

The Longhorns have a chance to make big splashes in their upcoming class as they have been named finalists for Reed Ramsier and Tyler Alexander, two of the premier recruits in the cycle, and the Longhorns are high on their list.

Longhorns Battling With Auburn For Reed Ramsier

Texas Longhorns coach KJ Flood and recruiting target Reed Ramsier | Reed Ramsier (@ReedRamsier on X)

The Longhorns are looking to load up along the offensive line, and Ramsier is one of the top options in the country. He ranks as the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the class and one of the top-250 prospects in the country. At 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, he projects to have the frame for the next level, while showing the strength to be a commanding player in college.

In the race to land him, though, the Longhorns are squaring off against the Auburn Tigers, the other team listed in his final two. He will take official visits to both programs over the next two weeks, and there is no early lean in his decision, but the Tigers have been long-time recruiters of him.

His connection with offensive line coach, KJ Flood, could be the key to success here for the Longhorns. If they knock the official visit out of the park, he would be a critical addition for the class.

Tyler Alexander Raves About the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns recruiting target Tyler Alexander | Tyler Alexander (@Tyler_4x4) on X

The Longhorns have been one of the top defensive fronts in the country under Sarkisian, and with new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. Alexander is ranked as the No. 28 defensive lineman in the class, and is a top-300 prospect in the country.

At 6-foot-3.5 and 315 pounds, he is a massive interior defender who will give defenses problems. The Longhorns will compete against the Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Colorado Buffaloes. Alexander speaks very highly of Sarkisian and the program, and they are major factors in his recruitment.

"Their consistency in recruiting me," Alexander tells Texas Longhorns On SI. "Their confidence in the program! Coach Baker’s passion for his D line. & his belief and excitement in wanting to develop me."

He will visit each of the schools in his final four, including his trip to the Forty Acres on June 19, which will be the last round. He tells the Texas Longhorns On SI that he is aiming for a commitment date for the first or second week of July.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.