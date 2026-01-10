Falcons Hire Matt Ryan for New Front Office Role: What It Means
Matt Ryan is heading back to Atlanta.
The Falcons officially hired Ryan as their new president of football, the team announced on Saturday. Ryan interviewed for the role on Friday, and unsurprisingly, things went well with the former franchise quarterback.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ryan’s role as the president of football in Atlanta isn’t simply an advisory role. He’ll have a “strong voice” in the franchise’s decision making, similar to how former quarterback John Elway ran the Broncos as the executive vice president of football operations and general manager from 2011 to ‘21 before stepping into an advisory role in ‘22.
The Broncos had a successful run under Elway’s watch, making the playoffs five straight years from 2011 to ‘15 and winning Super Bowl 50 in quarterback Peyton Manning’s final season.
The Falcons also announced that Ryan will be “fully involved” in the franchise’s offseason search for a new general manager and head coach.
"Arthur gave me the chance of a lifetime almost 20 years ago, and he's done it again today," Ryan said in a statement. "While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I've always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home. I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity. I began my career with a singular goal: to do right by the Blank family, the Falcons organization, the city of Atlanta, and especially our fans. My commitment to the success of this franchise has not changed. I'm beyond ready to help write a new chapter of excellence."
Ryan, who played for the Falcons from 2008 to ‘21 and retired from the NFL after the ‘22 season, was hired as an analyst for CBS in 2023 and has appeared on The NFL Today over the last two years.
Ryan’s to-do list as Falcons’ president of football
Ryan will have to get right to work in his new role.
The Falcons have finished the last five seasons with either a 7–10 or 8–9 record, and they haven’t logged a record over .500 or made the playoffs since Ryan was still playing quarterback in 2017. In 2025, Atlanta ended the season with four straight wins to get to 8–9, but the organization fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot last Sunday.
Atlanta is set to interview Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for its open head-coaching role. They also interviewed a reported four other candidates for the president of football job before hiring Ryan—Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, Panthers EVP Brandt Tilis, 49ers executive Josh Williams and Lions COO Mike Disner. All four could be candidates for the open general manager role.
Ryan will also have a say in the Falcons’ future at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has shown promise but hasn’t quite looked the part of a franchise quarterback in 12 career starts. Veteran Kirk Cousins, who started the Falcons’ final seven games after Penix went down with injury, is under contract for the next two seasons. Atlanta will have to decide on Cousins’s future before the third day of the new league year, March 13, which would guarantee $67.9 million on the quarterback’s deal if he’s still on the roster.
Matt Ryan’s career with the Falcons
Ryan was selected by Atlanta with the No. 3 pick of the 2008 NFL draft. Over 14 seasons with the Falcons, he rewrote the franchise’s record books and ended his career as Atlanta’s all-time leader in practically every passing category, including yards (59,735), touchdowns (367) and games played (222).
Ryan won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2008 and the NFL MVP in 2016. In that ‘16 campaign, Ryan led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI where they infamously built a 28–3 lead before Tom Brady and the Patriots stormed back to win 34–28 in overtime.