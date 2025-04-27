Texas Longhorns' Bill Norton Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal
After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, former Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Bill Norton is keeping his professional dreams alive.
Norton announced on social media that he has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
Norton was a four-star prospect out of high school, where he was the No. 8 strongside defensive end in the country and the number three player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247sports.com.
Norton began his collegiate career at the University of Georgia, where he saw limited action on the reserve DL. In his three seasons in Athens, he played in 13 games, totaling two solo tackles, seven assists, and 2.5 tackles for loss.
The Tennessee product transferred to Arizona for the 2023 season, and he appeared in all 13 games for the Wildcats. He would total 14 solo tackles, 18 assists, 2.5 tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He made a season-high six tackles in the game against Utah (11/18).
Norton transferred to Texas to finish out his collegiate career, where he played in 14 games for the Longhorns. He finished the season with six solo tackles, eight assists,1.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. 84.6 percent of his tackles from the season came against SEC foes, including a season-high three stops at Vanderbilt. He had his best game of the season in the CFP game against Clemson, where he had 1.5 TFL and a forced fumble.
When Norton announced his departure after the loss to Ohio State, he posted the caption, "Six years later, the journey continues."
Now, after a five-year college career, he will continue his journey with the Rams.