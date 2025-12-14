Is Davante Adams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Rams)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is listed as questionable for Week 15 with a hamstring injury, but he is expected to suit up against the Detroit Lions.
Adams is coming off one of his worst games of the season in Week 14, catching just four of his six targets for 29 yards. A touchdown machine this season, Adams has scored in six of the last seven games, totaling 14 touchdowns in the 2025 season.
The Rams are favored against Detroit in Week 15, but they'll need a strong offensive showing to get a win over Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and company.
Adams and Puka Nacua should be heavily involved in the Rams attack, as they're both huge reasons why Matthew Stafford in the MVP favorite at this point in the regular season.
With Adams expected to play, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the star wideout in Week 15.
Best Davante Adams Prop Bet vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Davante Adams Anytime TD (-185)
Not only has Adams found the end zone in six of the last seven games, but he has four games with multiple receiving scores during that stretch. So, if you want to bet on him to do that in this matchup, you can at +300 odds.
Adams is the most-targeted receiver in the red zone this season (29 times), and he's turned those targets in to 13 catches and 12 scores. Only one grab that he's registered in the red zone has not ended up with him hitting pay dirt.
This is a solid matchup with a Detroit team that is fourth in the NFL in EPA/Rush. The Rams may look to the air more often because of that, and the Lions have allowed the fifth-most passing scores in the NFL.
As long as he plays his usual role, Adams is a great bet to start a new touchdown streak on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.