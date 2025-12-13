Lions vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Can LA Cover at Home?)
The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams are both looking to build off double-digit victories when they meet up on Sunday afternoon.
The Lions haven’t won two straight games since early October, while the Rams had a six-game winning streak snapped two weeks ago in Carolina.
The oddsmakers have the Rams as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 15 matchup.
Lions vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lions +5.5 (-110)
- Rams -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions: +205
- Rams: -250
Total
- 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has gone up by a point since the odds opened for this one, with the total increasing by three points in what should be a high-scoring battle.
Can the Rams cover at home?
Lions vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The betting odds don't lie. The Rams are significant Super Bowl favorites for good reason, and they stand head and shoulders above the rest of the NFL. They rank first in offensive DVOA and third in defensive DVOA. While the Lions are also arguably better than their record, it's going to be hard for them to make up for the plethora of injuries they're dealing with.
Both of their starting safeties are likely out for this game, along with their No. 1 cornerback and a few other defensive pieces. That's bad news for them when their job is to try to stop the MVP favorite, Matthew Stafford. The Rams offense will rack up points, and their defense will do enough to keep the Rams in check. I'll lay the points with Los Angeles.
Pick: Rams -5.5 (-110) via BetMGM
This game is a great matchup in name, but in name alone. The Lions aren’t what they could be due to multiple injuries as Iain detailed, while the Rams have put up several impressive wins this season.
Furthermore, the Lions are just 3-3 on the road while the Rams are 5-1 at home.
Final Score Prediction: Rams 30, Lions 24
