Lions vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15 (Looking at LA)
Matthew Stafford leads the Los Angeles Rams into a Week 15 matchup against his former team.
The Rams got back on track with a blowout 45-17 win in Arizona last week, while the Detroit Lions had some extra time off after a Thursday Night Football win over the Cowboys.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Lions vs. Rams on Sunday, December 14.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Lions vs. Rams
- Kyren Williams Anytime TD (-115)
- Jameson Williams OVER 25.5 Longest Reception (-110)
- Matthew Stafford UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-170)
Kyren Williams Anytime TD (-115)
I’m not naive enough to expect plus odds for Kyren Williams to score, but this line seems short at just -115.
The Rams running back has scored in two straight games and five of his last six after a quieter start to the season. Still, he’s run for eight touchdowns and had three more through the air for 11 scores in 13 games this season.
Javonte Williams ran for a score last week for the Cowboys against Detroit, and I don’t see why Williams is priced so low this week in LA.
Jameson Williams OVER 25.5 Longest Reception (-110)
Jameson Williams has settled in nicely as the Lions’ second wide receiver to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown. Williams has 72 targets to ARSB’s 117, with each wideout getting nine targets last week.
Williams should continue to see several targets this week in a game where the Lions should be trailing, and with Kalif Raymond and Detroit’s top tight ends still dealing with injuries.
The wideout has catches of at least 27 yards in two straight games and five of his last six for the Lions.
Matthew Stafford UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-170)
We’re paying a bit of juice here for Matthew Stafford not to throw an interception, but I just can’t see him turning the ball over against his former team.
Stafford has only thrown four interceptions this season: one each in Weeks 2 and 3, and then two in Carolina two weeks ago.
The Lions had a good string of interceptions early in the season, and had two last week against Dak Prescott, but Stafford should put up numbers more like Jordan Love’s four touchdowns and no interceptions the week prior.
