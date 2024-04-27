Texas Longhorns' Byron Murphy Seeing Childhood Dream Come True With Seattle Seahawks
AUSTIN -- The reaction said it all.
Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Byron Murphy II was embraced by friends and family during his draft party Thursday night as he was announced as the No. 16 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.
Murphy was smiling from ear to ear. The selection clearly meant a lot to him, something he talked about after the first round was over.
"When I got that call, I was just happy and excited," Murphy said. "It was just like a dream come true, so I’m just blessed and honored to be a Seattle Seahawk.
"I was a Seahawks fan as a kid. I really loved the “Legion of Boom” with Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett, all of those guys. Then you had all of those offensive guys. Watching them growing up, they dominated the league and won the Super Bowl and everything, so just growing up watching them, that’s all I wanted was to win a Super Bowl and win games."
Murphy scored two offensive touchdowns last season, adding to a career that featured 68 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one touchdown catch and one touchdown run.
Murphy helped spearhead an elite Texas rushing defense that allowed the fourth-fewest
rushing yards per game (80.8) this past season. He'll now bring his first-round worthy talent to a Seattle defense that will be led by first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.
"It means a lot," Murphy said. "It’s an honor for them just to believe in me, and they’ve invested in me, so I’m going to give them everything I’ve got. I owe them my all. And again, growing up that was my favorite team, and now to be drafted by Seattle, it’s crazy. I give all glory to God, and this was God’s plan.