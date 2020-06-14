LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns CB Target Ishmael Ibraheem To Make Commitment Announcement Monday

Chris Dukes

Texas defensive back target Ishmael Ibraheem will announce his verbal commitment at noon on Monday. 

Ibraheem is the No. 12 cornerback, No. 20 player in the state of Texas and No. 124 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

The four-star cornerback is one of the most coveted players in the state of Texas and has the most Division I offers than any Texas prospect.

Texas was included on Ibraheem's top 10 list along with Alabama, Georgia, Baylor, TCU, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, Auburn and Texas A&M. He also holds offers from Liberty, Illinois State, Grambling State, Arkansas, Washington State, Washington, Utah, USC, Texas Tech, South Carolina, SMU, Oregon State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, North Texas, Nebraska, Missouri, Missisippi State, Michigan State, Kansas, Houston, Georgia Tech, Colorado and Boston College.

Watching his film: Ibraheem flashes all the skill traits college coaches look for in top-end cornerback recruits. He's 6-foot-1 and his wingspan makes him even longer than that when he's defending passes. He has good instincts, and he can high-point the football with the best of them. He ran a 23.7 in the 200-meter dash this past year on the track and can get up to top speed quickly.

Where Texas stands: Many see Ibraheem as a heavy Texas lean at this point and his summer commitment date would seem to be a good omen for the Longhorns chances. 

Texas fans will have to be sure to tune in tomorrow to find out for sure. 

