Texas Longhorns Center Jake Majors Still Learning Lessons In Final Year
Texas Longhorns starting center Jake Majors has been on the field for Texas longer than most people. A four-year starter, Majors has stuck with the Longhorns in an era of college football where players will leave to find better opportunities. Now, he has led Texas to back-to-back 10-win seasons and College Football Playoff appearances and is one of the most respected players on the roster.
Offensive coordinator Kyle Flood got to Texas after Majors, and has been thoroughly impressed with him ever since.
"Jake has started every set, every game, at center for me since I've been here," Flood said. "And that's that's pretty neat over four years. I don't know if I've ever had that before, so that's certainly a really nice luxury for me to have somebody who's been with me and thinks like me. But, what does that mean to us? Or why is that a good thing? I think because he loves everything about football. He is, he's a catalyst for the energy of the football team."
Flood called Majors a thermostat, an expression he stole from head coach Steve Sarkisian, meaning that he sets the temperature for the room and the standard for the offensive lineman. All season, Majors has gotten nothing but praise from Sarkisian and his teammates.
Though humble, Majors knows the impact that he has on the offensive line, whether he's on the field or not. Against Clemson, he went down with an injury in the second quarter and didn't return to the game. The offensive line play did not drop off, and Majors credits that to their preparedness, but it can also be attributed to his leadership. Hayden Connor stepped in at center for Majors and shined in a position very different from his usual spot.
"I thought that overall, the offensive line did a great job executing," Majors said. "You know, it's tough losing two of your starting o-lineman, but the way that they were able to, you know, be shuffled around, move in, and execute at that level, it was just awesome to see. So it just shows you how far we've come as an organization. And then I'd give Hayden an A-plus. I thought he did a good job communicating. I thought he did a great job of identifying the fronts. So just super proud of them."
Majors will return for the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal against Arizona State, and since getting back out on to the field, he has been hungry to learn more about the game of football. Flood had high praise for Majors and his desire to learn and love for the game, something that not every football player has, even at the highest level.
"He sets the standard for us in that offensive line room," Flood said. "And I think it does spill over to the rest of the offense just because of his personality. I think it starts with his love for everything about football. He loves to practice, he loves the meetings. He loves the rehab afterward. He loves the training and the weight weightlifting. And there's just nothing about it he doesn't love so that's infectious on a football team. And it's, it's really, really invaluable."
Majors attributes these qualities to his open mindset and love for the game. With every game having the possibilty of being his last game in college, he wants to soak in as much information as possible before going to the next level.
"I always just want to keep learning," Majors said. "So if you have a growth mindset, you know, just always want to keep doing more and more and more instead of just letting the environment control you. So for me, I just want to keep learning from Flood. I just want to keep learning more about the offense. So I think when Coach refers to that, it's, you know, I just want to keep learning. So I take that as a compliment."
Majors is set to return against Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan 1 at 12 pm for a spot in the Cotton Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinal.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Loves Arizona State's Cam Skattebo: 'Heck of a Player!'
MORE: Nick Saban Shares Why Thinks Texas Longhorns Can Win National Championship
MORE: Ex Texas Longhorns 5-Star Johntay Cook Announces Transfer Commitment
MORE: Michael Taaffe Praises Texas Longhorns' Pete Kwiatkowski: 'The Leader We Need!'
MORE: Jahdae Barron Still Close With One Former Longhorn at Arizona State: 'That's My Brother!'