Texas Longhorns Center Jake Majors Named Semifinalist For Major Award
AUSTIN - Texas fifth-year center Jake Majors has been named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. According to the Witten Foundation website, the award is presented to the FBS football player who shows exemplary leadership and courage on and off the football field.
A veteran on the team, Majors is one of the most respected names in the locker room. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has nothing but praise for Majors week in and week out.
Even after the loss to Georgia last weekend, Majors showed exemplary leadership qualities, taking responsibility for not preparing his fellow offensive lineman and communicating well during the game.
"Personally, I could have done better communicating to the offensive line, and I owned up to that," Majors said. "(There is) a lot of non-verbal communication with the running backs and quarterback. That's a lot of stuff they want, stuff that we need to improve on. So it's really just small stuff that we really messed up on, that we need to, really keep on and just rely back on whenever it comes to. When adversity strikes, we gotta make sure we're doing the little things right."
Doing the little things right has been has been a reason for Majors' success as he has started in 46 of 47 games he has played. Earlier in the season, Sarkisian joked that Majors is so good because he is "37 years old, " really meaning that the presence of the veteran center is one of the reasons for Texas' success these past two years.
Majors embodies all the characteristics a coach would want in a player, off the field he's laid back and easygoing - he wears flip flops to the weekly Monday media availability session, and on the field, he's a hard worker who is extremely coachable.
One of the oldest members of this Texas team he has embraced his leadership role, encouraging his teammates no matter what. Though he knows this team is good, he also knows that it has so much room to keep improving.
"There's always a benefit to knowing that you're not where you should be, because there's so much work to be put in," Majors said. "That's just the beauty of college football, is that you can continue to get better regardless of week, what week it is, week six or week 12."
Majors is also a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell trophy, the award known as the "Academic Heisman."
