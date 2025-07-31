Texas Longhorns RB Better Than Expected in Return From Injury at Fall Camp
The first day of fall camp is officially here for the Texas Longhorns, who begin their season on August 30 in Columbus against Ohio State.
Quintrevion Wisner, who was named to the Maxwell Award Pre-Season watch list, is expected to be the number one running back for Steve Sarkisian's offense this season. Still, a return of CJ Baxter would give the Longhorns the one-two punch they are looking for in the running game.
Baxter impressed Sarkisian before the first day of practice even began, and then impressed him again when fall camp actually began, leaving the coaching staff feeling encouraged about the sophomore running back.
A Second Chance
Baxter entered last fall ready for his breakout season. Slated to be the starter and get the chunk of the carries in a high-powered offense, it was finally time to let his years of hard work pay off. Then, a nightmare happened, and Baxter suffered an LCL and PCL tear during fall practices in 2024.
After a gruesome six-to-nine-month recovery, Baxter is back on the field, sporting a knee brace but carrying the same energy he always brings to the team.
"The attitude that he embraced to come back from that injury, all season long," Sarkisian said. "That dude was on our sideline, was with us at every game, traveled to every game, he was in huddles, he was picking his teammates up. He addressed the offense last night in the offensive meeting about the energy that was needed at practice, and the focus they needed to have.".
Sarkisian says it didn't go unnoticed either, not by his teammates who watched his rehab closely for the nine months he was out, or by himself, who said:
"His psyche was really good... he was better than I was anticipating, especially during team period."
Baxter broke off some big runs on his first day back in fall camp, and despite being injured during this time last season, the third-year running back seemed to show no fear of using his legs as he had all these years before.
Baxter finished the 2023 season with 659 yards and five touchdowns, averaging nearly 4.8 yards per attempt. If Sarkisian's offense can get those numbers back, along with Wisner's expected production, the Longhorns' offense could be lethal for opposing defenses.
The Longhorns will kick off on Aug. 30 in Columbus, Ohio, against Ohio State on FOX.