Texas Longhorns Closing in on New RB Coach
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly keying in on their replacement for running backs coach Tashard Choice.
Per reports Wednesday from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, West Virginia Mountainteers running back coach Chad Scott has "emerged" as a leading candidate for the job. He served as West Virginia's interim head coach for the Frisco Bowl in December against Memphis following the firing of Neal Brown.
Scott, 43, has coached in Morgantown since 2019, also working as a co-offensive coordinator at one point. Prior to that, he was on staff for the North Carolina Tar Heels but departed as soon as former Texas head coach Mack Brown arrived back in Chapel Hill.
If Scott ends up coming to Texas, he'll have some big shoes to fill.
With Choice, the Longhorns have sent multiple running backs to the NFL in recent years, including Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Jonathon Brooks (Carolina Panthers), Roschon Johnson (Chicago Bears) and Keilan Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars). Texas running back Jaydon Blue has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft has been projected as high as a second-round pick in some mock drafts.
Texas begins the Arch Manning era and the 2025 season in Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
