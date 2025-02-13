Top Longhorns Recruiting Target Reacts to Tashard Choice Exit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns coaching staff got hit with a major blow Thursday with the exit of running backs coach Tashard Choice, who will be joining the Detroit Lions in the same role.
Choice will now head back to the NFL, though this time as a coach. He'll reunite with Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who he coached at Georgia Tech.
His departure already had ripple effects on recruiting Thursday, with four-star 2026 running back Ezavier Crowell announcing shortly after the news broke that he would no longer be visiting the Forty Acres later this summer.
But on the other hand, four-star 2026 running back Javian Osborne appeared to reveal that he's still high on Texas despite the disappointing loss of Choice.
"What Lil Wayne Say 'Let it all work out" #HookEm," Osborne tweeted with a sad face and a Horns up.
It can't be overstated how significant the loss of Choice is from a cultural, recruiting and pure coaching standpoint, but it will be hard not to trust whoever Sarkisian brings in to replace him.
Under Choice's guidance, the Longhorns have sent multiple running backs to the NFL in recent years, including Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Roschon Johnson (Chicago Bears), Jonathon Brooks (Carolina Panthers) and Keilan Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars).
