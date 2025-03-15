Texas Longhorns Predicted to 'Pull Off Huge Upset' vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Texas Longhorns faced an unfortunate fate against the Ohio State Buckeyes in this year's Cotton Bowl at the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Hopes of a national title ended for the Longhorns with a 28-14 loss, while the Buckeyes saw confetti versus Notre Dame.
So who better for Texas to open up its 2025 season against?
Texas will face off against Ohio State in Columbus on Aug. 30 to ignite a highly-anticipated season with starting quarterback Arch Manning at the helm, who might just lead the Longhorns to an upset win.
Bleacher Report recently released its early upset predictions for next season and thinks Texas will pull off the victory against a Buckeyes program in the midst of a rebrand.
"Of course, this game being in Columbus means that OSU is expected to be the favorite here," Bleacher Report writes. "But I like Manning and Texas to pull off a huge upset to start the 2025 season off with a bang. The good news for the Buckeyes is that their playoff hopes are still in front of them with a loss here."
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day remains in front, but he'll have to replace both his offensive and defensive coordinators. The Buckeyes most notably lost starting quarterback Will Howard to the 2025 NFL Draft and will bring in Alabama transfer Julian Sayin, backed by returners safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Texas will equally be without former starting quarterback Quinn Ewers and 13 other veterans headed to the Draft, but it leaves plenty of room for young returners to step up. Running backs CJ Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner, linebackers Anthony Hill Jr., linebacker Colin Simmons, and wide receivers Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr. all look to help Manning in his first year at starter.
Manning and Wingo are already ranked one of the best college football duos by Bleacher Report alongside Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Matthews Jr. and Downs.
With the game being in Columbus, the Buckeyes are sure to be the favorite, yet the Longhorns won't make it an easy feat, especially as they come in as potentially the highest-ranked opponent for an Ohio State season opener. Texas sits as high as No. 2, just behind Ohio State at No. 1, in a majority of preseason rankings, including those released by ESPN back in January.
As the Buckeyes seek out another national championship appearance and the Longhorns look poised to grab their first since 2005, both teams will go head-to-head throughout the season to prove who is the best in the country.
