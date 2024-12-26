Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Wins Freshman of The Year Award
Many fans felt that Colin Simmons was robbed of winning the SEC Freshman of the Year, but the Texas Longhorns edge rusher is still receiving major national recognition as his first collegiate season comes closer to an end.
The Maxwell Football Club announced Thursday that Simmons has been named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year. He beat out South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who won the SEC's Freshman of the Year.
Simmons was also named to the Freshman All-SEC Team earlier this month. He was the only Longhorn to make the list.
Alexander, who starred for four seasons at Alabama before a memorable NFL career, called Simmons personally to tell him the news. Take a look:
Simmons arrived to Austin last offseason as an in-state five-star recruit out of elite Duncanville High School. Despite all the hype, he has arguably exceeded expectations during his first collegiate season.
Headed into the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against Arizona State, Simmons has tallied 39 total tackles (27 solo), a team-leading eight sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He managed to snag his first-career pick off of a tipped pass in the CFP win over the Clemson Tigers. Six of his eight sacks have come against SEC competition this season.
If Texas continues to advance, Simmons' numbers will only get more impressive.
No. 5 Texas and No. 4 Arizona State will kick off from Peach Bowl on New Year's Day at 12 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.
