Texas Longhorns vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Players to Watch
The Arizona State Sun Devils are bringing their A-game to face the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
Arizona State made an impact in its first year in the Big 12 conference, but now it will be time to showcase in the biggest stage. Texas is coming out of a win over Clemson in the first round of the playoff, and will be ready to stop some big names in the Sun Devil roster.
Here are some players to watch in Kenny Dillingham's loaded squad:
QB Sam Leavitt
After redshirting his first year at Michigan State, Sam Leavitt got his first playing season at Arizona State and made an instant impact.
The starting quarterback for the Sun Devils recorded 2,663 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns. Leavitt is one of the nation’s highest-graded freshman players on either side of the football by PFF.
In the Big 12 championship match against Iowa State, Leavitt tallied 12 completions for 17 attempts and three touchdowns.
RB Cam Skattebo
The ASU running back received praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian ahead of the matchup.
"The more you watch him, you’re like, man, this guy has got really good feet. This guy has got great contact balance," Sarkisian said. "This guy, right when you think he’s getting to run somebody over, he makes them miss. He uses his stiff arm. He's really good in the open field. He can run away from you.
“Then all of a sudden, you’re like, but wait a minute, this guy catches the ball really well out of the backfield,” he added. “He’s got really good initial quickness after the catch to get vertical. So he’s a really versatile player.”
Skattebo leads the Sun Devils with 1,568 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. The Sacramento State transfer has been adding himself to the record books since joining Arizona State.
Skattebo became the first Big 12 player with three straight games with more than three scrimmage touchdowns since Baylor's Corey Coleman in 2015, and the second in conference history to record over 100 rush yards and over three scrimmage touchdowns in three straight games.
DB Myles Rowser
Another transfer in the Sun Devil roster, Myles Rowser joined Arizona State after a year with Campbell and one with New Mexico State.
Since getting to Arizona, Rowser leads the Sun Devils in defensive tackles with 88. He's recorded a season-high of 13 in two separate games, a non-conference matchup against Texas State and the loss at Cincinnati.
Nicknamed "Ghost" since high school for his surprise passes, Rowser recorded six tackles to help his team win the conference title over Iowa State.
Texas and Arizona State will kickoff at noon on New Year's Day.
