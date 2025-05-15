Longhorns Country

New Texas Longhorns Commit Drawing Travis Hunter Comparisons

The Texas Longhorns have landed an elite two-way star who is drawing comparisons to the most recent Heisman Trophy Winner

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter runs with the ball and scores a touchdown
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter runs with the ball and scores a touchdown / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns added another elite five-star talent to their 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday, with Willis (TX) two-way star Jermain Bishop committing to the program.

Bishop picked the Longhorns over other suitors such as Texas A&M, Florida, and USC. He also currently ranks as the No. 25 overall player in the country, the No. 1 overall athlete in the class, and the No. 3 player in Texas.

In fact, he has even drawn comparisons to elite two-way players like last year's Heisman winner, Travis Hunter.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter misses a pass as he is defended by Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter misses a pass as he is defended by Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

“One of the best pure football players in the country, reflected by absurd production on both sides of the ball across multiple Texas 6A varsity seasons,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote. “Legitimate candidate to play two-way snaps at the P4 level. High school profile similar to players such as Kamari Lassiter, Ladd McConkey, Jordan Addison, and perhaps even Travis Hunter in recent years. Projects as a high-major impact player who could become an early-round draft candidate.”

In other words, Bishop is the true definition of an athlete as well, playing both sides of the ball to a truly elite level.

In his junior season at Willis, Bishop caught 83 passes for 1,565 yards and 18 touchdowns on 18.9 yards per reception and recorded 26 tackles, three interceptions, two forced, and six pass breakups on the defensive side of the ball.

As a sophomore, Bishop caught 80 passes for 1,414 yards and 17 touchdowns, while running for 384 yards and seven touchdowns on nearly 15 yards per carry. The athlete also recorded 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, and five interceptions, including one return touchdown. His efforts were enough to earn Texas District 13-6A Utility Player of the Year honors.

Now he will bring that production to Austin, where he could find a home as an elite player on either side of the ball for Steve Sarkisian and Co.

